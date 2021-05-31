 Skip to main content
Death of infant in Fond du Lac County being investigated
AP

Death of infant in Fond du Lac County being investigated

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy in Fond du Lac County after receiving a call that the child was not breathing and non-responsive.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in Monday morning from a home in the Township of Calumet. The 911 dispatcher helped the caller perform CPR. Authorities and paramedics arrived but despite resuscitation efforts, the infant was pronounced dead.

No other information was being immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

