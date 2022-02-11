Death of Milwaukee girl investigated as a homicide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The death of a 10-year-old Milwaukee girl is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the child as Jada Clay. Authorities say the girl was found with blunt force trauma injuries in a bedroom at her home on Thursday, authorities said.

Police detained a person of interest in the case. Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death appeared to be related to an argument.

“It is disturbing to me that another young life was lost here in our city,” Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at a media event Friday. “My heart and my thoughts and my prayers certainly go out to the victim and their family.

It's been a violent start to the year in Milwaukee, a trend that is increasingly involving children.

Last month, 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston was killed inside a home after police say her father was handling a gun that discharged.

In January, at least five minors were victimized by gun violence in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

