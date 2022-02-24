 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death of Milwaukee man in police custody investigated

An autopsy Thursday could reveal more about what caused the death of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man who was in police custody

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An autopsy Thursday could reveal more about what caused the death of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man who was in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man was pulled over for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Norman said shortly before 6 p.m., an officer at the District 5 police station where the man had been booked discovered he was in need of medical attention. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man later died.

Three Milwaukee police officers have been placed on standard administrative duty. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team lead by the Waukesha Police Department will be conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

