Demand for school meals in Wisconsin drops during pandemic

There’s some evidence to suggest that food insecurity and obesity can coexist — although less so in children — because of the social stressors and lack of access to healthier foods more likely to be faced by low-income people.

Madison, with the largest percentage of low-income students of any district in Dane County, did not make someone available to answer questions about why more families weren’t picking up the meals.

Those stopping by a Far East Side Madison pickup site recently, however, praised the program. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, about five families collected boxes of food.

“To be honest it has saved our lives a couple times,” said Anna Villegas, who has a daughter and has gotten food from the district directly and through her sister who’s received deliveries from the district. “It really has had a huge impact on most of us.”

Villegas said she had COVID-19 in January, has lost her job and was facing eviction.

Quintina Harden, who has four children in the Madison School District and in the federal free and reduced-price school meal programs, said the program has been “really helpful.”