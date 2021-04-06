Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief

Underly vowed that she will always do what’s best for students.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but I’m ready to get to work on day one and build a stronger, more equitable public education system that provides every child, every day with the world-class public education system they deserve,” she said.

Underly will now have the task of leading the department at a time when schools are opening more widely as COVID-19 vaccinations increase, the GOP-controlled Legislature is debating how much money to put toward education and districts are preparing to receive $2.2 billion in federal stimulus money.

The persistent achievement gap, one of the worst in the country, remains amid more questions about the long-term impact on struggling students who were forced to take classes online the past year. The state superintendent oversees education policy in Wisconsin, which includes dispersing grant money to schools and overseeing teacher licensing, but her power is limited and she must implement policies as enacted by the Legislature.