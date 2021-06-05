Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Evers launches bid for second term

Evers told the AP that his handling of the pandemic saved lives and he listed it as “easily the most important thing that we’ve done.”

“And, of course, we’ve done that with the backdrop of having not a whole lot of help from the Republicans in the Legislature,” Evers said.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokeswoman Anna Kelly accused Evers of a multitude of failures, including not getting kids back to school sooner and not getting benefits to the unemployed quickly enough during the pandemic.

“Evers has nothing to campaign on except a record of incompetence, absent leadership and four years of zero accomplishment," she said.

Evers said it's easy to criticize the lag in unemployment payments, but the situation was unprecedented.

“I feel badly that it took so long,” he said of ending the backlog. “But we were we were in a situation where people were being cut out of their jobs at a much higher rate than what we would expect.”