Department of Justice investigating Iowa County homicide
AP

AVOCA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday its Division of Criminal Investigation is leading a homicide investigation in Iowa County.

State officials said a suspect is in custody for the death of a female in the village of Avoca. Authorities did not disclose the name of the victim or circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the DOJ, a male contacted police about 3 p.m. Monday to report the death. Law enforcement officials don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Avoca Police Department are also involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

