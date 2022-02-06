Deputies rescue man after truck crashes through ice

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man after his pick-up crashed through the ice on Lake Winnebago.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release the 51-year-old man was traveling east on the lake on Saturday afternoon when he hit an area of weak ice and broke through.

The man threw his phone out of the truck and climbed out onto the ice as the vehicle sank. He called 911 and took shelter from the wind behind an ice shanty. A bystander gave deputies a ride out to him on a UTV.

Paramedics evaluated the man but other than being extremely cold he didn’t report any injuries and was released at the scene. He has 30 days to remove his truck from the lake.

