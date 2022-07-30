 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deputies responding to road rage struck by drunken driver

Investigators say two Dane County deputies investigating a case of road rage were hurt when an alleged drunken driver crashed into their squad cars

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say two Dane County deputies investigating a case of road rage were hurt when an alleged drunken driver crashed into their squad cars late Friday.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened in the town of Springfield, where authorities say a person was shot and injured in a dispute near the intersection of two highways. The suspect in that incident fled the scene and was later arrested. The person who was shot is expected to survive.

The two deputies who responded to the scene were standing outside of their cars when the drunken driving suspect crashed into their vehicles. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. It comes in response both to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling earlier this month and comments made by Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site.

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate, The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump's 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does. Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.

Baby killed when semi crashes into house near Oshkosh

Sheriff’s officials say a baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County. Authorities say it happened about 6 p.m. Monday when the semi left Interstate 41 southbound, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh. Officials say the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old. The semi driver is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute who sustained minor injuries. Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours.

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error." The NRA's political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

Conservative firm raises concern about open-records ruling

A conservative law firm is pushing back against a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that weakened the state's open records law by limiting when people who sue over records requests can recover attorney's fees. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Thursday that the conservative-controlled court's decision earlier this month could render state records law “toothless." They urged the Legislature to pass an amendment in response. The head of a government transparency group had earlier called the court's ruling “a dark day” for transparency in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin court says parents suing school can't be anonymous

Wisconsin court says parents suing school can't be anonymous

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don’t have to be revealed to the district or made public. The 4-3 ruling Friday comes after a Dane County Circuit judge in 2020 temporarily suspended portions of the district’s guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is representing the parents in the lawsuit that targets the district’s guidance related to when and how staff can speak to a parent about a child’s gender transition.

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Some Democratic candidates in statewide down-ballot races have decided to make abortion access key to their campaigns. They're doing so even when it may not have an obvious connection to the office. A Connecticut state treasurer candidate is airing ads in which she promises to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights and to push companies in which the state invests to fund abortion access. A Wisconsin treasurer candidate has asked donors to help her “fight to codify Roe.” A state auditor candidate in Ohio likes to remind voters that his role on the state's political mapmaking commission could also influence abortion access.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven. Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%. The report shows one sector that is thriving — transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years. The unemployment rate has hovered around 3% the last several months and businesses are still struggling to find workers for their vacant positions.

Judge says Vos must produce requested election probe records

A Dane County judge has given Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a second chance to produce requested records involving the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin. The order was in response to a lawsuit by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking documents related to the partisan investigation by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. At one point Vos produced 1,400 pages from a time period outside the request, which led Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn to conclude he didn’t search for them in the first place. Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to come up with the documents within 20 days and ordered the Rochester Republican to pay statutory and attorney fees to American Oversight. The judge denied the group’s request for punitive damages.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: OneFest, performances and scenes from the Christian Music Fest in Chippewa Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News