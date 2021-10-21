Deputies shoot driver of vehicle linked to Chicago homicide

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha County sheriff's deputies have shot and wounded a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle connected to a Chicago homicide, officials said Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Benson Corners gas station in Bristol about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located and deputies tried to make contact with the driver who was the sole occupant. According to sheriff's deputies, the man fled from the vehicle and shot a police dog who was working to apprehend him.

A statement from the sheriff's department said deputies shot the suspect, who was taken to an area hospital. The man has not been identified. And, authorities haven't said what homicide case in Chicago might be involved.

The sheriff's department has asked the Racine County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting.

