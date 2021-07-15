Deputy-involved shooting in Barron County investigated

MIKANA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after a sheriff's deputy shot a man in Barron County.

According to the DOJ, sheriff's deputies were called to check on a man in Mikana who had reportedly threatened a neighbor. Deputies found the man had barricaded himself in a room at a residence Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement officers tried talking to the man, but DOJ says at one point he raised his gun at a deputy who then fired, striking the suspect.

He was given medical support and airlifted to a regional hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition, according to officials. No one else was injured.

DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the case with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Mikana is an unincorporated community southwest of Birchwood.

