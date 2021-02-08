Digital displays honor North Dakota military members, others

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota nonprofit is using indoor digital billboards to honor the state’s military veterans, active military personnel and first responders, an idea that might spread to other states.

Billboards placed by the Wall of Honor organization display the photos of veterans and active military personnel along with information about their branch of service, hometown and duty locations. The units are going up in veteran and fraternal organizations -- American Legion halls, AMVETS, Elks lodges and the like -- and other places where people gather, such as hospital waiting rooms and convenience stores. So far, 30 units are in place in North Dakota.

The project has grown from the idea of an anonymous North Dakota founder, who is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. The man received a “not-so-warm welcome home,” according to information from the organization, and wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to others.

Every billboard -- a television used only for Wall of Honor purposes -- will be unique, according to Dave Weiler, a Bismarck real estate agent and former state legislator who uses his marketing skills to promote the project.