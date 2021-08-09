Disability benefits a relief to people infected with COVID

In addition to cognitive problems, she says her hands and feet fall asleep, she still can’t taste or smell and her heart races even with mild activity. She hopes her symptoms will go away or doctors find a treatment, so she can return to work.

Researchers believe COVID-19 may increase the risk of long-term health problems. A World Health Organization-led report published in February showed 1 in 10 people infected with COVID-19 were still unwell 12 weeks after their initial bout of sickness, and many suffered symptoms for far longer.

Linders said she’s been having symptoms for a year and a half and has contacted both of Wisconsin’s U.S. senators. She has also applied for Social Security Disability Insurance.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice issued guidance explaining that lingering symptoms from COVID-19 can be a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The guidance acknowledges that long-haul COVID-19 is not always a disability, and indicates that an individualized assessment is necessary to determine whether a person’s condition or symptoms substantially limit a major life activity, like employment.

And experts caution that the process to receive benefits can be complex and lengthy.