Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A disabled Democratic lawmaker has asked Assembly Republicans to allow him to participate in floor sessions remotely, much like the accommodations sometimes used during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who is quadriplegic, invoked his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and threatened to take legal action if his request isn't granted.

In a letter to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, Anderson said his disability prevents him from being physically present for every vote, the State Journal reported.

“With COVID, we did it, we figured out a way for us to be able to do this, so I think it makes perfect sense,” Anderson said. “If we can provide it for COVID purposes we should be able to provide it for disabilities.”

Vos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.