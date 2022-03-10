Dispatch system error delays response to fatal Waukesha fire

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Waukesha fire and police officials say an error in a dispatch system caused a delay in the response to a fatal apartment fire earlier this week.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police Capt. Dan Baumann estimated a response delay of about 5 minutes because a computer-aided system that provides an audio and visual alert to the fire stations did not operate as designed.

A dispatcher had to manually override the system to sound the alert to the stations and relay it over the radio.

“Any delay is not acceptable and that’s why we’re going to make the efforts to work as a team to look at why this happened and prevent it from happening in the future,” Fire Chief Steve Howard said.

The fire early Tuesday at the four-unit apartment building left one man dead and four others injured. Two people jumped from the second-story to escape the fire.

Baumann said a preliminary investigation shows some coding in the system may have caused the error, but an investigation continues. It will be conducted by a division police commander, a battalion fire chief and an assistant administrator from the city’s information technology department.

