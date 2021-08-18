DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political

A host of environmental groups concerned that conservatives are illegally maintaining control of the board, allowing them to shape outdoors and pollution policy, asked Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul last month to file a lawsuit demanding a judge force Prehn out.

Kaul filed an action in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday seeking a court order removing Prehn from the board, arguing the governor can remove gubernatorial appointees at any time.

Prehn said he was “shocked” that Kaul is suing him in light of the Legislative Reference Bureau analysis.

“That fact (the state Department of Justice) won't wait for the traditional confirmation process just shows you how political this is,” Prehn said. “What's the emergency here, Josh? They don't like what this board's doing so their answer is get rid of me. I will definitely defend myself (in the lawsuit)."

Democrats' frustrations with Prehn's refusal to step down came to a head last week when the board voted 5-2 to set the quota for this fall's wolf hunt at 300 animals. DNR biologists recommended setting the limit at 130 wolves, saying the impact of a February hunt on the wolf population isn't yet clear.