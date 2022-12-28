DNR board member's fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K

Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home. Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann says the incident happened Wednesday evening in the Milwaukee suburb. Two officers were called to the home by the woman's landlord, who said she was acting erratically. Baumann says the woman fired at the officers, and one was hit in the chest but protected by his vest. That officer returned fire, and the woman was hit. She died in the basement. The other officer was not shot, but both were taken to the hospital and were in good condition.