DNR board unanimously approves rules raising mining costs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Companies looking to mine copper, gold and silver in Wisconsin will face dramatically higher costs and have to work around an extensive list of off-limit areas under new rules the state Department of Natural Resources policy board overwhelmingly approved Wednesday.

The rules increase the cost of permits and licenses for nonferrous mining exploration and operation, and require applicants to provide substantially greater detail in their feasibility reports, operational plans and construction documentation. The changes together could increase costs for projects by as much as $502,000, according to a DNR summary of the new regulations.

The regulations also establish a new list of areas that are off-limits to mining, including wilderness areas designated by statute, wild and scenic rivers, wildlife refuges, state natural areas, and areas with endangered animals or plants.

DNR officials said the changes were needed to comply with a 2017 law that lifted the state's de facto moratorium on nonferrous mining. Regulations on such operations haven't been revised since 1982, they said.