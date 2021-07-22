DNR confirmation fight brewing after chair refuses to leave

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are demanding Republican lawmakers confirm Gov. Tony Evers’ choice to replace the GOP-appointed head of the Department of Natural Resources board in a battle that could shape how the agency approaches a host of pressing issues including this fall’s wolf hunt to pollution limits.

Former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, appointed Fred Prehn to the DNR board in 2015. The Wausau dentist has served as chairman since 2019.

His six-year term on the board ended May 1; Evers tapped Ashland High School agriculture teacher Sandra Nass to replace him on April 30. He also appointed Sharon Adams to replace Julie Anderson, another Walker appointee whose term ended on May 1. The moves would give Evers appointees a 4-3 majority on the board.

Traditionally, a prior administration’s appointees step aside to make way for their replacements, as Anderson left to make room for Adams. But Prehn has refused to vacate his position, citing a state law that allows him to continue to serve until the state Senate confirms his replacement. Republicans control the Senate and have yet to schedule a confirmation hearing for Nass or Adams.