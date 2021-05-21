 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DNR expands capacity for outdoor events at state parks
0 comments
AP

DNR expands capacity for outdoor events at state parks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State Department of Natural Resources announced Friday they will allow larger groups to participate in outdoor events at state parks as COVID-19 cases continue to wane.

Volunteer and special event groups can now be as large as 350 people. Hikes, naturalist activities and education programs can now be as large as 350 people.

Outdoor campsites, shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less.

The new limits are effective immediately, department officials said.

All other DNR facilities, including nature centers and indoor group camps remain closed to the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News