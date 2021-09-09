DNR won't participate in meeting amidst appointee fight

“This is an unfortunate decision by the department, as September meetings have historically had a robust agenda in the heart of the hunting seasons,” Prehn said. “I am deeply concerned that the department has made this political decision contrary to state statutes, which say that the department is under the direction and supervision of the (board).”

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye released an email that Ambs sent Prehn on Wednesday afternoon saying that there were no items for board consideration at the Sept. 22 meeting and therefore no one from the department would attend and that the meeting should be canceled. Hoye reiterated in a message to The Associated Press that the recommendation to cancel the meeting was made only because there were no items to consider.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole lashed out at Prehn during the board's August meeting, accusing him of squatting on the board so he can cast the deciding vote on key environmental and wildlife issues.

A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups has filed a lawsuit seeking to block Wisconsin's fall wolf hunt. They argue in part that the board vote setting kill quotas at the August meeting was illegitimate because Prehn presided over the meeting and cast a vote.