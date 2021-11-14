 Skip to main content
Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested

Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence has been arrested and the canine is back home

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (AP) — A woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence was arrested Sunday and the canine was returned home safely, authorities said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Jackson was reported missing Thursday afternoon. There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy received a call Saturday from someone claiming to have Jackson. The deputy went to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

