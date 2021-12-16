 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

DOJ: Beloit officer shoots man who tried to take gun

State investigators say a Beloit police sergeant shot and injured a man who attacked the officer and tried to take his or her gun

  • 0

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — A Beloit police sergeant shot and injured a man who attacked the officer and tried to take his or her gun, according to state investigators.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said the sergeant was on the scene of a traffic crash shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday when a man on foot attacked the officer. The sergeant shot the individual who was taken to a hospital. The man's condition was not released.

DCI says the sergeant has been placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted.

The Rock County District Attorney's Office will review the case once the investigation is done.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Bills on Reducing Foreign Government Access to UW System

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News