Dream big: Latino teen to be 1st in family to attend college

“They don’t go because they can’t read that sheet right. And it’s not anything where it’s like, a complex thing to comprehend,” Reyes noted. “It’s more so not understanding and not knowing how the finances of that breaks down.”

Without YA! and Reyes, Dominguez Casalez believes he might have simply enrolled in a cheaper community college program.

Now, though, he has set big goals to achieve by the time he’s 22 years old. He hopes to graduate college and start a fulfilling career in agriculture. He wants to own a big house where he and his parents and sister can live together. And maybe a ranch with cows and horses for him and his parents, who once milked cows and sold cheese in the small town of Valle de Vazquez, in the state of Morelos, México.

The rodeo dream is also still alive. In his journey, he discovered his father was a bull rider in México.

At the end of May, Dominguez Casalez competed in the first charreada of the season. He’s on a new team this year. And after waiting on the sidelines for a few years, he finally got the chance to compete as the team’s resident bull rider.

“It’s really crazy,” he said, “to think about everything that went through in this, this single year.”