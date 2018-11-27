EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A drone crashed through the window of a sport utility vehicle Saturday afternoon in Eau Claire, injuring a 15-month-old child in the back seat.
Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said police officers were sent to Hendrickson Drive and West Clairemont Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a crash between a drone and an SUV.
A witness saw the drone come out of the sky at a 45-degree angle.
The drone crashed into the rear passenger side window of the SUV, which was northbound on Hendrickson Drive.
The driver of the SUV stopped after the drone hit the vehicle.
A 15-month-old child in a car seat in the back seat of the SUV received non-life-threatening injuries from the broken glass and parts of the drone, Coit said.
The child was treated at a local hospital, she said.
Police officers located the owner of the drone, who was cooperative with authorities.
The owner indicated he lost control of the drone, which was not responding to his commands.
Police reports of the incident will be forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration for its review.
The FAA requires any accounts of personal injury caused by drones be forwarded to them for investigation, Coit said.
“This is the first time we can recall that a drone was involved in a traffic crash here in Eau Claire,” Coit said.
The incident remains under investigation by the FAA and Eau Claire police, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.