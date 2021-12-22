Drug company to open new campus near Madison

VERONA, Wis. (AP) — A pharmaceutical company plans to open a new quarter-billion-dollar campus outside Madison.

WMTV-TV reported that Arrowhead Pharmaceutical announced plans Tuesday for a new 13-acre campus in Verona.

The campus will include a 140,000-square-foot drug manufacturing facility, a 115,000-square-foot laboratory and an office complex. The project is expected to ring in at between $200 million and $250 million and employ between 200 and 250 people.

Groundbreaking could take place within the next few months. The lab and offices are expected to open a year or so later. The manufacturing facility is scheduled to open by the end of next year.

Arrowhead currently operates research and development facilities in Madison and San Diego.

