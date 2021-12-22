 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Drug company to open new campus near Madison

A pharmaceutical company plans to open a new quarter-billion-dollar campus outside Madison

  • 0

VERONA, Wis. (AP) — A pharmaceutical company plans to open a new quarter-billion-dollar campus outside Madison.

WMTV-TV reported that Arrowhead Pharmaceutical announced plans Tuesday for a new 13-acre campus in Verona.

The campus will include a 140,000-square-foot drug manufacturing facility, a 115,000-square-foot laboratory and an office complex. The project is expected to ring in at between $200 million and $250 million and employ between 200 and 250 people.

Groundbreaking could take place within the next few months. The lab and offices are expected to open a year or so later. The manufacturing facility is scheduled to open by the end of next year.

Arrowhead currently operates research and development facilities in Madison and San Diego.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMTV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News