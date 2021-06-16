Durant's sensational performance sends Nets to 3-2 lead

The Bucks had all the momentum after winning the two games in Milwaukee, with Irving spraining his ankle in the second quarter of Game 4. It appeared Durant would be the only one of the three superstars to play Tuesday — which given the way he played, may have been enough anyway.

The Nets originally ruled Harden out on Monday, then upgraded him Tuesday first to doubtful and then questionable. He worked out before the game and seemed to be moving well, jogging off the court into the tunnel after his warmup before being cleared to play.

But he didn’t appear to have full strength in his leg, leaving jumpers short and rarely beating anyone on the dribble.

Durant made sure it didn't matter.

“Special performance by him," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Credit to him, some tough shots, so we've got to look at it, figure out getting better.”

The Nets were 4 for 20 in the first quarter, 2 for 13 on 3-pointers, and Middleton's three-point play with 33 seconds left gave Milwaukee a 29-1 lead after one.

Durant’s basket got it down to 42-33 before Antetokounmpo rattled in a 3-pointer and follow with two more baskets to push the lead to 16, which is where it still was when the Bucks took a 59-43 lead to the half.