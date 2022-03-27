 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early-morning fire in Darlington leaves 1 man dead

Authorities say one man is dead following a an early-morning at a home in Darlington, in southwestern Wisconsin

DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead following a fire Sunday morning at a home in Darlington, in southwestern Wisconsin.

Police and fire crews responded to a call about 4:15 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the first originated from a kitchen stove. The home is considered a total loss, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

