Early-morning fire in Darlington leaves 1 man dead

DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead following a fire Sunday morning at a home in Darlington, in southwestern Wisconsin.

Police and fire crews responded to a call about 4:15 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the first originated from a kitchen stove. The home is considered a total loss, authorities said.

