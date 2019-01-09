EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — An Eau Claire man is accused of exposing his three children to methamphetamine.
Thaopao Vang, 33, 1120 Meridian Heights Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Vang, who returns to court Feb. 18.
As conditions of bond, Vang must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot have contact with his children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer and social worker visited Vang’s residence Dec. 7 on a report that he was exposing his three children, ages 5 to 11, to meth.
Meth and a pipe used to inhale the drug were found in the bathroom.
Hair follicle tests of all three children were positive for the presence of meth.
Various items of drug paraphernalia were found in the residence.
One of the children told authorities her father uses meth in the bathroom and downstairs storage area.
The girl said Vang uses the family’s “survivor money pay” on drugs.
When the money is received each month, Vang takes it from the mailbox, “tells us to be quiet,” and leaves all night, the girl said.
The girl said Vang and her cousin use meth together and that her cousin supplies the drug.
The girl said people she did not know frequently visit their residence and stay overnight laughing while she and her siblings try to sleep.
The girl was concerned that these people she didn’t know could do something to her.
The girl said her father wants her to keep secrets because he doesn’t want to lose custody of his children.
The girl said she is frequently home alone.
Vang was arrested on Friday.
If convicted of the felony charges, Vang could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.