Eau Claire man gets jail for robbing person of clothes he was wearing

An Eau Claire man will spend nine months in jail for robbing a male of the clothes he was wearing.

Jose M. Bonilla-Solis, 24, 609 Valley Park Court, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of robbery with use of force and burglary, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Judge John Manydeeds placed Bonilla-Solis on five years of probation and fined him $1,489.

As conditions of probation, Bonilla-Solis must pay an undetermined amount of restitution, have no contact with his victims and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 10:05 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2018, a police officer was sent to an armed robbery case in the 400 block of East Hamilton Avenue.

A man who had arrived at a church to plow snow said he encountered a nearly naked male trying to flag him down, and the male said he had been jumped by a couple of people who held a gun to his head and demanded all of his clothes and belongings.