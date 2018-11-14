EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Eau Claire rescue workers searched the riverbank behind Water Street taverns on Tuesday in the effort to find a man who has been missing for more than a week.
James B. Liedtka, 28, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Eau Claire and attends UW-Stout, was last seen by friends late on the night of Nov. 3 leaving a Water Street tavern.
Eau Claire police detectives reviewed surveillance camera videos in that area, which showed Liedtka walking behind The Pickle, 341 Water St., at about 1:13 a.m. on Nov. 4 and heading toward the bike trail.
A prior news release stated that GPS coordinates furnished by Liedtka's cellphone service provider led police to search for him last week on the 1100 block of Menomonie Street near the Chippewa River.
In their ongoing search for him, police officers and firefighters focused their efforts on Tuesday on the riverbank behind the 200 to 400 blocks of Water Street.
Liedtka is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a maroon shirt and jeans, according to Tuesday's news release from the police department.
If you have information on his whereabouts, call the police department at 715-839-4972.
