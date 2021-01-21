Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials

Despite a divided nation, many still unconvinced that the 2020 presidential election was free of fraud and tampering, many others thinking just the opposite, and many stunned and saddened by the Capitol siege, we would venture to say that the masses are ready to move on and let the inauguration and transition of power take place. It’s high time to turn the attention to the serious issues facing the country, most notably the pandemic.

Agree with their political stands over the years or not, both Ryan and Pence have long embodied the traditional aura of statesmanship. Over the years they have shown professionalism and dignity as they carried out their duties. Pence particularly showed courage in parting with the president he has long championed — and stood steadfastly by the side of — when he carried out the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.

Ryan represented Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties for more than 20 years in Congress and throughout that time was clear, direct and genuine in laying out and promoting his agenda. You knew where he stood and he was never phony in his approach, whether you embraced or disavowed his policies.

The presence of both men, along with past presidents including George W. Bush, gave us assurance that despite the difficult challenges America faces, our ship of democracy is still afloat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.