Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin-Advisory

Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
Gov. Tony Evers is outlining a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution. Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November took their oaths of office Tuesday during a day thick on pomp and thin on substance. Members of the Legislature were to be sworn in later Tuesday. Evers says his recent reelection win served as a rejection of “the bitter politics of resentment.” Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said he was disappointed with Evers’ message, calling it “highly partisan.”
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor's pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won't bring forward such a bill because it's a tough vote for Republicans to take.
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of food made at home without a commercial license or kitchen. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans. The ruling marks the second court victory for three women who have been fighting for years to sell food from home. Lisa Kivirist, Dela Ends and Kriss Marion won a ruling in 2017 that a state ban on selling home-baked goods was unconstitutional.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are on opposite sides of numerous issues, they also are vowing to forge a better relationship than recent years. Evers’ first term saw him cast the highest number of vetoes in state history. Still, Evers has already made clear that he’s against much of what Republicans say they want to do during the two-year legislative session that begins Jan. 3.
A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met in person for the first time in two years Thursday, as both sides are talking more about trying to work together in the coming legislative session. Evers and Vos met privately at the governor’s residence. Evers met last week with Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. Vos on Friday called it a “positive sign” and said the meeting was a “good first step.” Vos said he and Evers had a good dialogue on a number of topics, but he declined to discuss details. Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Evers, also called it a good meeting but declined to provide details.
