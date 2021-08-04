Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

When there’s a break from the campaigns, people have some time to get a breath without getting hit by all the mud being slung. People have the opportunity to remember that, on most of what matters, we’re not usually that different from our neighbors. Most of us want the same basic things: the opportunity to work and raise our families in reasonable comfort, with better opportunities for our children than we had.

When there’s a break from campaigning, politicians have to find something different to fill their time. Once in a while it’s actually doing their jobs. When neither the officeholders nor the voters are actively focusing on the next election, there’s a window in which bipartisanship doesn’t carry the same cost. It may be a slim opportunity, but it’s a chance for things to get done.

When those breaks disappear, when everyone is focused on the next election as soon as the previous one ends, there’s no benefit to being anything other than hyper-partisan. Compromise becomes weakness and personal attacks become the default.

That’s part of the reason we have not been putting much focus on some of the early 2022 jockeying. We’ve run a few pieces when major names have announced plans, but we don’t see much gain in the breathless, minute by minute analysis you so often get from cable’s talking heads.