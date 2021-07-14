Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Republicans also should worry about how such an ambiguous law might be applied to conservative speech in schools.

A white social studies teacher in Burlington was placed on paid leave after he messaged students about his participation in the Jan. 6 protest in Washington against President Joe Biden’s election. The Burlington teacher wrote on a school website that he was “standing up for election integrity and our right to vote in fair elections.”

The teacher didn’t participate in the riot at the Capitol. Nor did the teacher commit any crimes or violate school district policy, a district investigation determined, though he should have been more professional. Rather than discipline, the teacher received additional training.

That’s a much better result than having state lawmakers or judges — based on an vague law — second-guessing and micro-managing what educators say and do in the classroom. Free inquiry and space for differing views is a hallmark of American public education and civic life.

The Burlington teacher should have stressed to students that no evidence of widespread fraud has been found that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election results. Biden won, and Trump lost. The fair election is over.