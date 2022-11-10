 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

  • 0

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022.

Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents

Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise.

A story from PBS News Hour summed up the debate nicely. School bans on cell phones in the hands of students were rising before the pandemic. With students now largely playing catchup, schools argue they need to limit distractions.

Some parents say that places their children at risk in the event of a school shooting. Others have argued the bans remove a potential route for accountability, since students have recorded incidents involving staff and others that districts might well have wanted to keep quiet.

People are also reading…

It’s important to remember that, as deeply as they have enmeshed themselves in our lives, cell phones with today’s capabilities remain new technology. We’re still learning how to adapt and that’s reflected in how school bans on cell phones have grown and shrunk over the years.

In the early days of smartphones, bans on using cell phones in school were almost universal. But that changed as they became more common. By 2015-2016 the National Center for Education Statistics said about two out of every three schools banned their use. The pendulum then swung the other way, with bans rising to three quarters of schools by 2019-2020.

The pandemic and the imposition of remote classwork short circuited that process, bringing an abrupt end to policies’ evolution in American schools. Any consensus that might have eventually emerged went out the window.

It didn’t help that school violence shot up in the pandemic’s wake. In 2021 there were 49 fatalities in school shootings, according to Everytown Research & Policy. Another 127 people were injured. The spike quite understandably rattled parents.

Students have indeed used their phones to call for help in such situations. The pleas for help during the Uvalde shootings played a significant role in public criticism of law enforcement’s collective response. There can be little doubt that students having access to emergency communications is — or should be — an enhancement to everyone’s safety.

But we’re not quick to dismiss the argument from school administrators that there must be steps to rein in what is unquestionably one of the premiere distractions available to students. Time in class needs to be spent learning. When cell phones interfere with that fundamental purpose, there’s a problem.

It’s not just a question of students texting or watching videos during class time. There have been clear cases in which cell phones facilitated bullying and other behavior that schools have a clear interest in ending.

The way we see it, absolute bans on cell phones in classrooms are neither likely to work nor desirable. There’s a long history of fights against technology, and the vast majority of them don’t end well for those opposed to a new device’s spread. Compromise is the best option.

What form that compromise takes is the question. Some schools implement policies that prohibit students from using their phones in class, but that’s largely on the honor system. If caught violating the policy, students can have their phones confiscated. That makes us more than a little uncomfortable, given the cost of phones and the massive amount of personal information they contain. This isn’t the same as taking away a yo-yo in decades past, and schools need to recognize that.

Other locations have experimented with having students place their phones in cell-proof pouches while in class. Students can have the phones in their possession, but a phone without a signal provides considerably less distraction. That strikes a bit more of a balance, maintaining emergency access while limiting the potential for disruption.

There’s no question students in school need to be concentrating on their classes. We don’t really see conflict between parents and districts on that point. The question is how best to ensure that concentration in the presence of a technological temptation.

One other point worth making: being a student is about growth. So is learning to control yourself amid distractions and focusing on the most important priority at the moment. Taking every decision out of students’ hands creates automatons, not well-rounded people.

No one is likely to get everything they want when it comes to this issue. But there’s a strong case to be made that parents and districts would be well-advised to work together toward solutions.

Wisconsin State Journal. November 6, 2022.

Editorial: Let voters know who is speaking when attack ads fill their screens

We love free speech.

We hate those incessant campaign ads — especially the nasty and misleading ones that flood the airwaves, social media and our mailboxes before elections.

The problem isn’t the First Amendment, which lets everyone have their say in a free society.

The problem is anonymous speech backed by tens of millions of dollars. Dark money groups that don’t specifically urge people to vote for or against a candidate don’t have to report their donors or spending — even though they clearly hope to impact the outcome of elections.

That needs to change so our democracy isn’t hijacked by hidden voices with gobs of secret money. Wisconsin and America need much better disclosure laws that force these shadowy political players to take responsibility for what they say.

Congress already requires federal candidates to “stand by your ad,” which works well. When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, or his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, run a political ad, they have to identify themselves and say “I approve this message.”

This direct and clear connection between the speaker and his speech discourages mudslinging and wild claims that can’t be easily defended.

Similarly, when Gov. Tony Evers and his challenger Tim Michels run ads, they have to disclose (though not as explicitly) that their messages were paid for by their campaigns. Voters also can find out who is directly giving them money, including small individual donations up to $20,000. The public also can learn that Michels has spent nearly $18.7 million of his own money on his campaign.

Advocacy groups that urge a vote for or against a candidate have to report their donors and spending, too.

The problem is dark money groups that raise and spend whatever they want without much disclosure or accountability for what they say. Glaring loopholes in state and federal law give them a pass on transparency if they don’t specifically urge voters to support or oppose a candidate.

This lets anonymous voices and donors say outlandish things about candidates and political causes without having to show their faces and accept responsibility.

Dark money groups are cowardly and corrosive for our democracy. Our state and nation shouldn’t let them take anonymous potshots at candidates just before people vote.

Making matters worse in Wisconsin was a Republican-backed bill in 2015 that allowed these dark money groups to coordinate with candidates as they target their opponents with political ads.

The solution is to require disclosure of all donors and donations before elections, even if an ad doesn’t specifically urge a vote for or against someone.

The Disclose Act, which passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate, would improve transparency for voters at the federal level. It would require interest groups to stand by all of their political ads. It also would help protect elections against foreign meddling.

At the state level, the Democratic-sponsored Senate Bill 531 would require more disclosure of political ads 60 days before an election.

Disclosure used to be a broadly bipartisan goal. Back when former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was a state lawmaker, for example, he and others in the GOP understood the danger of anonymous electioneering. Walker warned that foreign sources could secretly funnel money into Wisconsin to influence voter decisions.

If you’re sick of all the attack ads this fall, tell your leaders in the Legislature and Congress to require clear and consistent disclosure of who is paying for what. Everyone spending money on elections should have to stand by what they say, just as the candidates already must do.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don't make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign's closing stretch, and he's investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Barack Obama was in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.

Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. Weekend grocery shoppers in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, on Saturday paid for their goods and then got in line to buy Powerball tickets, saying they just couldn't resist the thought of striking it rich. The value of the cash option for the Powerball jackpot sits at $782.4 million. Cherrie Spencer, who was buying tickets with her sister Christy Bemis at Woodman's Markets in Madison, explained their rationale for playing a game with such long odds: “My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else’s $2.”

Complaint charges Milwaukee election official with fraud

Complaint charges Milwaukee election official with fraud

Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's office also charged Kimberly Zapata with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud Friday. Her attorney had no comment. Zapata was the Milwaukee Elections Commission's deputy director. According to a complaint, Zapata used the state's voter database to obtain the ballots using fake names and send them to Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly elections commitee. Zapata told investigators she wanted to expose real vulnerabilities in the state's absentee system.

Why AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers

Why AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor's contest for Evers early Wednesday. Evers ousted GOP Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2018, setting up a hotly contested race for this year’s reelection campaign. The stakes couldn’t have been higher this year in swing-state Wisconsin, one of the nation’s few remaining presidential battlegrounds. Evers will be in office for the 2024 election with the power to certify the results of that race.

As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons

As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons

U.S. faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their weekend worship services. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion. Others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and nation. Among those voicing such sentiments is David Wolpe, a rabbi with a politically diverse congregation in Los Angeles. Wolpe says there's not just one side that God favors; he'd like people in his congregation and beyond to perceive that no single political party holds all the right answers.

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for the Republican incumbent. The AP determined there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn’t catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere. Barnes and Johnson got personal in recent days. Barnes said Johnson and his wealthy donors benefited from the tax cut under former President Donald Trump. Johnson defended his accomplishments and said his rival had none.

Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19. The former Universal Companies executives were acquitted last week of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were acquitted of honest services wire fraud. Islam and Dawan faced separate charges accusing them of embezzlement and bribery. Both have denied wrongdoing and prosecutors haven't said whether they will seek a retrial.

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races. Conspiracy theorists were crushed in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and Trump's handpicked candidate for Wisconsin governor lost, meaning the GOP won't be able to change the way elections are administered in that pivotal swing state. There are two key states where the races for top posts are too close to call — Arizona and Nevada. But democracy advocates were cheered at the initial round of major losses. Says one GOP pollster: “Trying to overturn an election is not wildly popular with the American people."

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.

Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.

Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.

The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and more than 800,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud. The Wisconsin Election Commission say several measures work to guard against fraud involving absentee ballots. They also say those who illegally request ballots can be prosecuted for serious crimes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News