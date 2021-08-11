Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

It may well be impossible to satisfy everyone. There are likely those who will erupt no matter what is decided or when it is announced. There are always those who are just waiting for their next trigger, their next opportunity to vent self-righteous wrath on a target.

With as noisy as those people are, it can be hard to remember they’re not usually a majority. Volume may make it seem otherwise, but there are plenty of examples of times when noise made up for numbers.

Instead, we hope school districts remember most people are more understanding — if they don’t feel mislead or blindsided. If there’s one thing everyone has had to adapt to over the past year, it’s how plans change. Giving students and parents the information districts have now, telling them what the plans are even if they are tentative, can provide a sense that they’re not facing the uncertainty alone. It’s an opportunity to build ties.

That’s something parents and students need to bear in mind as well. Right now there just aren’t all that many things we can say for certain about where things will stand when school begins. Districts should be providing you with the current plans. But you need to remember things can change.