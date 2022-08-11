 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

  • 0

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. August 10, 2022.

Editorial: Primary turnout is a good sign

Anecdotal evidence on Tuesday suggested a high level of interest in this year’s primaries, with a number of people telling us their polling places were busy. That’s good news for Wisconsin.

Final numbers aren’t set. That awaits canvassing of the votes, and it’s never a surprise to see slight changes to the tally when that happens. But the early indications strongly suggest Wisconsin’s turnout was on par with the previous two partisan primary elections, keeping the state on the right track.

Turnout in primaries is notoriously low in the United States. No state saw even half of voters turn out in the presidential primaries in 2020, when interest was higher than it had been in decades.

People are also reading…

Wisconsin, despite generally doing better than most states, is no exception to objectively low turnout. Figures from the state’s election commission tell the story.

The 2020 election drew 72.69% turnout in November. The primaries drew 21.1%. The 2018 primaries drew 23%. But you have to go back to 2002 to find another primary that drew just 20% of voters, and then 1992 to find the time before that.

In other words, the primaries have been decided by fewer than one in five voters far more often than not over the past 30 years.

Think that’s a new trend? Nope. Not since the 1960s was there a run of primaries in Wisconsin that drew more than 20% in three consecutive elections, and that included every primary from 1948-1964. With at least 939,500 voters taking part in Tuesday’s primary, it looks like Wisconsin should top 20% for the third consecutive primary for the first time in nearly six decades.

General elections do considerably better. You have to go back to 2010 to find one in which fewer than half the voters cast ballots — and that was 49.66%.

Given all this, is it really a surprise that primaries have generally pushed candidates further and further to their respective political poles? If turnout hits 20% and the voters are split 50-50 between the major parties, it means 10% of the voters cast Democratic ballots and 10% cast Republican ones.

If there are only two candidates in a given statewide primary, the one who takes just a single vote more than half the ballots will move on to the November election. So 5% of Wisconsin voters could select the nominee for each party. If there are more candidates, the number could easily be much lower. That’s hardly guaranteed to represent the views of the vast majority of supporters of either party.

We just don’t believe that most voters would embrace the extremes of any party given their preferences. But, by leaving primaries in the hands of so few, that’s what more moderate voters are often left with, especially when you add in gerrymandering.

Richard Nixon wasn’t wrong when he said America has a silent majority. It always has. There never was a mythical time when every election drew every voter in the nation. And, realistically, there never will be.

But in our system of government, silence is also a choice. Silence leaves the decisions in the hands of others. When people are silent on primary day, they abdicate their opportunity to play a role in the process before November.

If absence is the issue, engagement becomes the solution. And it appears Wisconsin voters are waking up to that reality. We’re seeing re-engagement in the past several primaries by people who didn’t vote previously. That trend needs to continue.

Tuesday was another step in that direction. It may not feel like this is the path to improvement, but it is. The simple fact is when voters pay attention, learn about the candidates and engage with the electoral process, they’re fulfilling an essential role in our nation.

So thank you to those who went out and voted on Tuesday. Thank you to those who worked the polls for those long hours. Every election is an important step for our state and our nation, and we’re glad you took that step.

Kenosha News. August 6, 2022.

Editorial: It’s time, Wisconsin should legalize marijuana

When you crack open a cold beer, you can be pretty confident what’s in it. It’s regulated. There are nutritional facts on the side of the case; you know that “fentanyl” will not be in there.

Alcohol is dangerous. Prescription drugs are dangerous. Having guns around is dangerous. Marijuana is dangerous too. But three of those things are pretty much completely legal in the United States. One of them isn’t in most states and remains criminalized in Wisconsin, even though the majority of Wisconsinites think it should be legal — 61%, according to a February poll from Marquette Law School.

And this November, both Kenosha and Racine residents will have a chance to weigh in on the issue with an advisory referendum question that will be on the ballot.

Until recently, all marijuana users — some of whom are using THC to address pain, PTSD and other ailments that regulated medicines have failed to treat — have had to purchase through the black market in the Badger State. Since December 2019 and January 2020, respectively, Wisconsin residents could go across the border to Michigan or Illinois to buy marijuana legally, even if bringing it back home is a crime.

After Prohibition became law under the 18th Amendment initiated in 1920, per capita alcohol consumption in the U.S. only fell by around 10-30%. Legality didn’t have a massive effect on usage, and thus it didn’t have much of an effect on safety.

Instead, keeping marijuana illegal in Wisconsin is affecting safety.

In Illinois or Michigan — or any of the 19 states with legal recreational marijuana and 37 states with legal medicinal marijuana — the supply lines of the drug can be tightly controlled by health departments to make sure the product isn’t being tainted with something actually deadly.

In Racine County this summer, officials have reported a spike in local drug overdoses and in Racine, the police department reported in June it had recovered marijuana that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

People are not dying from marijuana alone. But they could die from marijuana laced with fentanyl.

Your 17-year-old nephew could be trying to have a relaxing night in with friends and end up on a morgue slab. Your 83-year-old great-aunt battling debilitating multiple sclerosis could die sooner than she should just because she wants the pain to stop, but there’s nothing doctors can do for her besides prescribe highly addictive opioids. A 58-year-old combat veteran with intense anxiety every day seeking relief can’t get it quickly without severe side effects because she lives in Wisconsin and doesn’t want to leave her home state for a place where she can use the drug she believes can work.

If marijuana is legalized, lives could and would be saved and a lot fewer people would end up behind bars for what are minor offenses compared to violent crimes.

Pulled over with a small amount of weed in your car? As long as you aren’t actively high, the cop won’t care in states where weed is legal. That could lead to fewer dangerous police chases too.

Like with alcohol, youths should still be prevented from using marijuana until they reach adulthood.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Early exposure to cannabinoids in adolescent rodents decreases the reactivity of brain dopamine reward centers later in adulthood. To the extent that these findings generalize to humans, this could help explain the increased vulnerability for addiction to other substances of misuse later in life that most epidemiological studies have reported for people who begin marijuana use early in life.”

The minimum age to purchase weed should be the same as alcohol, and there should be restrictions on advertising similar to how there are limits on advertising booze and cigarettes.

In addition to making marijuana safer, it can also be a revenue generator for the state to pay for things like more school funding or cracking down on more serious drugs.

When other states were just starting to sell legal marijuana it made sense for Wisconsin to wait and see what happened. It’s been a few years now and the sky is not falling.

People are doing marijuana, Wisconsin might as well regulate it to make it safer and get the revenue from it.

Wisconsin State Journal. August 6, 2022.

Editorial: AG candidate Eric Toney wrong to press over-the-top felonies against eligible voters

Of all the political grandstanding this campaign season in Wisconsin, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney’s sad stunt is among the worst.

He’s fanning irrational fears of voter fraud — which has become disturbingly common in Republican primaries — and he’s throwing the book at ordinary people who made small mistakes when casting ballots to participate in their democracy.

Awkwardly, Toney even charged a Trump supporter voting for the first time in the 2020 election.

Toney’s rash approach to the law doesn’t instill confidence in his bid to become attorney general. The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board isn’t endorsing in any of Tuesday’s primary races. As usual, we’ll wait for the general election to recommend candidates.

Yet statewide voters should remember Toney’s willingness to harass and harm people for perceived and narrow political advantage.

Toney charged five Fond du Lac County residents with election fraud for using a UPS Store as their voting address.

This includes Jamie Wells, 53, who said her vote for then-President Donald Trump in 2020 was the first time she cast a ballot. She told Wisconsin Watch she didn’t know state law requires a residential address to register to vote. The law makes an exception for people without traditional housing, but that requires more documentation.

Wells and her husband, whom Toney also charged, have used the UPS Store in Fond du Lac as their address for decades. They don’t have a residential address, Wells said, because the couple lives in a 42-foot trailer. Her husband works on farms across the state, so they live in the camper. Yet they consider Fond du Lac their home.

Toney “seems to think I’m a criminal,” Wells told Wisconsin Watch in a recent report in the State Journal. “And that’s the part that upsets me most.”

Every voter should be upset, not just the handful Toney is trying to make into examples. More than 150 other people across Wisconsin used post office boxes as addresses during the same election, and they aren’t being prosecuted. A warning not to do it again would have been the commonsense solution.

But Toney wants to appeal to Trump’s staunchest followers in Tuesday’s GOP primary election.

Trump has lied about widespread voter fraud — which doesn’t exist — to try to explain away his loss to President Joe Biden. Trump all but requires GOP candidates seeking his endorsement to regurgitate his false claims. Yet dozens of court rulings, independent audits and official recounts have consistently shown that Biden won, including by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.

The few discrepancies Trump loyalists have uncovered don’t come close to changing that. And in Well’s case, throwing out her vote would have widened Biden’s victory.

Toney no doubt hoped that criminally charging a handful of Fond du Lac area residents for using post office boxes as voting addresses would convince more Trump supporters to back him in Tuesday’s primary. He faces Adam Jarchow and Karen Mueller for the GOP nomination. The winner will challenge Democratic incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul on Nov. 8.

But fraud charges should apply to people trying to deceive — not to an honest mistake involving a single ballot.

The Wellses have been used as political props and shouldn’t be threatened with felonies carrying penalties of up to 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Even the $500 fine and court costs Toney secured against a different defendant, after dismissing a felony count for a misdemeanor conviction, seems excessive.

Wells said she and her husband have had to borrow money to cover what they expect will be about $17,000 in legal bills.

At the state GOP convention, Toney touted himself as “one the most aggressive prosecutors of election fraud” in Wisconsin.

By charging Wells and other eligible voters with felonies, Toney has shown he’s one of the most irresponsible and foolish.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans have unanimously chosen Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee. The decision, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by both states to land the convention where the party’s next presidential candidate will be officially nominated. Milwaukee was selected by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but that moved almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024.

Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the comments Monday at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump is hosting a rally for Michels in Wisconsin on Friday.

Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. It happened after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself. Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third in protests over the police shooting Jacob Blake. The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.

Police chief took Army base roles despite harassment claims

A former police chief was able to take postings at multiple successive U.S. Army bases despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained documents from an Army investigation into Ryan Cunningham. He became police chief at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin in 2016, months after an investigation at Fort Wainwright in Alaska found he sexually harassed a female Army sergeant and made unwanted advances toward her and other women while he was the acting police chief there. Cunningham resigned while the investigation was ongoing. He left Fort McCoy in January 2020 to become temporary police chief at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Cunningham no longer works there, and he has declined comment.

Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race

Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.” Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it's a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.

DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin

The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation. The DNR says the company stated it couldn't identify a leak and believes the contamination was from a past discharge. The department says its staff have been on site and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining.

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him. He was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake. His name has not been made public. Trooper James Hawkins says state game wardens found the injured bear and shot it.

LA man among 3 killed in lightning strike near White House

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed last week when lightning struck in a park across from the White House. Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington, D.C., on business when he was hit by lightning Thursday night in Lafayette Park. City National says in a statement that Lambertson managed sponsorships for the bank and previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers. He lived in downtown LA. A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary were also struck by lightning and died.

Evers administration picks site for new youth prison

Gov. Tony Evers has selected a site in Milwaukee for a new youth prison. The governor made the announcement Tuesday. The facility would replace the state's existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse. The Legislature passed a bill in 2018 calling for closing the prison and replacing it with regional centers but efforts to find locations and secure funding proved fruitless. Evers signed a bill earlier this year that allocated $42 million for a new prison in Milwaukee County. The bill requires the Milwaukee Common Council to approve the site. Evers' administration says council President Jose Perez is expected to call a special meeting this week to vote on the site.

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA satellite images reveals Antarctic ice shelf is melting faster than predicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News