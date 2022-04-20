 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

  • 0

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. April 18, 2022.

Editorial: Home sales trend not surprising, but worth watching

After a couple years of unbelievably high home sales in the region, it’s not a surprise in the least to see some areas of Wisconsin falling behind the prior year’s pace now. It’s simply impossible to sustain record and near-record rates for too long.

The real question is whether this is a pause for the market to catch its breath or the beginning of a shift back to a buyer’s market.

Even a brief retreat on the overall number of sales seems unlikely to hurt values too much, at least in the near term. A study released in late March showed Wisconsin’s housing market remained strong, with the total value of homes on the market still well ahead of the previous decades’ norm.

That means that a reversal is only a downturn compared to recent figures. It’s still very strong compared to historical averages. And things didn’t slow down much over this past winter. A 4.7% decline in February sales sounds significant, but still totals 4,300 homes sold. And that’s only part of the 16,000 homes sold during the season.

People are also reading…

The Wisconsin Policy Forum said revenue from the prior fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2021, came to more than $132 million. That’s an increase of more than one-third over the previous fiscal year. And, to all appearances, demand remains strong amid a limited supply.

A Wisconsin home that sold for $126,500 in 2016 has gained about $45,000 in value. Most of that increase has come since 2020 began. That’s an extraordinarily fast gain.

While the past couple years have been great for sellers, it hasn’t been quite the same for those looking to buy. Many are paying more than they anticipated for mortgages or have shifted their focus to smaller homes. Others have been priced out of the market entirely. It’s hard to say when, or if, those people will come back.

The housing market isn’t a straight line. It never has been. The market doesn’t move in a completely predictable fashion. Sure, sellers can often realize a gain over what they paid, but the same thing can be said of most conventional long-term investments. And that’s precisely what homes are. People usually don’t turn around and sell within just a year or two. When you buy one, you’re in it for the long haul more often than not.

So, while the rapid increases in home prices do raise some concerns for us, we never saw them as a reason to panic. Conditions change, and the very unusual conditions that have predominated over the past two years certainly make hasty conclusions unwise.

By that same token, we’re not reading a lot into the results of the recent reports. There’s may be a difference between a white hot market and one that is, compared to most of the past couple decades, merely red hot, but it’s hardly the same as a market in which you’re selling at a loss.

What we’ll be watching for is whether the past couple months’ trend continues or accelerates as we head into late spring and early summer. It wouldn’t surprise us if the sales continue to be below the marks set in 2021 simply because there are fewer homes available. Many of those who wanted to sell have done so, after all. Other factors, including rising interest rates, could also cool the market.

What would concern us is if a modest year-to-year decline showed signs of becoming something more. A collapse of the market would do significant damage, as we’ve all seen before. We don’t think the evidence for such a collapse is there right now, but that’s one of the things that make such events so troubling. Most people don’t see them coming.

What is clear right now is that there seems to be more unease about the economy than what we’ve seen since shortly after COVID arrived. It’s widespread, and it’s being caused by multiple factors. Inflation, housing pressure and international events aren’t comforting at the moment. There are very real reasons to feel a bit nervous.

We’ll be watching the coming months closely. But we’re not in favor of dire predictions or unsupported optimism right now. Like everyone else, we’ll just have to wait to see what comes next.

Wisconsin State Journal. April 14, 2022.

Editorial: How to lift tens of thousands of Wisconsin children out of poverty — again

Democrats who control Congress did something extraordinary last year. They pulled 3.7 million children out of poverty, including tens of thousands of kids in Wisconsin.

Now they need to do it again, with bipartisan support. Wisconsin’s congressional delegation should help make it happen.

Democrats last year passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion spending package. Among its sweeping provisions, the legislation sent six monthly payments to parents from July through December. The payments were an advance on a larger annual child tax credit for 2021, which increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 or $3,600, depending on the child’s age.

Parents could choose to accept some of that money in monthly installments, and 36 million American families — including 600,000 in Wisconsin — did just that, receiving up to $250 per older child and $300 per younger child. In Wisconsin, the average family received a monthly payment of $457.

Child poverty fell by 30%, which was a historic achievement.

Lower- and middle-income families struggling to pay their bills used the extra money to feed and house their children, according to surveys. Some parents paid for child care. Others were able to work less and stay home with their kids.

Getting payments monthly — rather than a lump sum after filing their taxes — encouraged regular and more responsible use of the money. And unlike other vouchers or subsidies, parents got to decide how to spend the extra money to support their families.

But in January, the monthly payments ended, plunging 3.7 million children back into poverty. Congress needs to bring the payments back and make them permanent this time.

The Democrats tried to restart the payments this year. But they wasted time, energy and political capital by pushing the payments as part of President Joe Biden’s enormous “Build Back Better” spending plan. It’s time to pursue the higher child tax credit on its own.

Democrats blame U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for killing “Build Back Better” in February. But some of Manchin’s objections to the larger plan, and specifically to the child tax credit, had merit.

The credit was offered to too many families who didn’t need it, making it much more expensive. Those earning as much as $170,000 a year were eligible for the higher credit, under the Democratic plan. And even families earning up to $400,000 could claim the original $2,000 credit. That’s six times the average household income in Wisconsin.

It wasn’t justified.

Manchin wants to tighten the cap on eligibility and bring back a modest work requirement. He also wants the federal budget to honestly reflect the cost of the higher credit into the future.

The Democrats should consider his suggestions and invite Republicans to help negotiate a lasting deal. Reasonable Republicans such as U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, want to get involved.

So get it done, Congress. Then claim victory this fall.

Raising children is expensive. More important, all of society benefits when children get off to strong starts in life, whether during a pandemic or not.

That’s why every modern president has supported the child tax credit. Former President Bill Clinton signed it into law. Former President George W. Bush doubled the credit to $1,000 in 2001 and made it refundable. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump extended and enhanced it further.

Congress may be distracted by the looming midterm elections. But restoring these important payments to parents is doable if Democrats agree to a standalone, refined and bipartisan bill.

Wisconn Valley Media Group. April 13, 2022.

Editorial: Law to limit number of taverns must change

Nearly a century ago, Wisconsin legislators passed a state law limiting the number of liquor licenses that municipalities in the state could have.

After Prohibition ended in 1933, state lawmakers were concerned about the number of bars opening up. So in 1939, they passed the law limiting the number of establishments that could get Class B liquor licenses.

The law limits liquor licenses based on a city’s population, with one license for on-site liquor consumption per every 500 people in that municipality.

At the time when the law was passing, the Journal Times Editorial Board endorsed the state law limiting the number of liquor licenses based on population and wrote, “Proposed law to limit number of taverns would be a good thing for Wisconsin.”

Since then, a lot has changed. It’s time for the current Legislature to revisit this important issue and revise the law.

Officials in Burlington recently brought up concern about this old law after the city issued its last liquor license, meaning that if a restaurant or other new business is considering opening in Burlington, the city has no liquor license available for the foreseeable future, and could risk losing economic development.

The board appealed to Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to change the law.

Vos, who grew up in Burlington and now resides in Rochester, responded that he is willing to consider relaxing the state’s restrictions.

“I would certainly be open to looking at that,” he said. That is good news and we hope those words are followed with actions.

If this archaic law is repealed, it doesn’t mean there has to be a free-for-all. Municipalities would still need to put rules in place and could still put limits in place if they felt that was right for their communities. That should be done along with guidance from constituents and police who will be monitoring the establishments.

Yes, Wisconsin already has a lot of drinking, as well as drinking and driving. But allowing municipalities to have a few more liquor licenses is not going to make a difference in regards to how much people drink. It just gives them more options and economic opportunities for the community.

This is not 1939. Times have changed and laws should, too. Lawmakers cannot be afraid to stand up to the all-powerful Tavern League. They should do what is right for their communities.

The current law is very limiting for new businesses. If someone wants to open, say, a Mexican restaurant in a town, what is the point if they cannot serve margaritas? Likewise, a fine-dining steakhouse is not going to want to open in a community where Old Fashioneds or other rail drinks cannot be served. They will go to a neighboring town.

It’s time. The law to limit the number of taverns must change.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

A judge has ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources lacks the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals without established standards. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business. They allege the DNR has required businesses to remediate PFAS contamination since 2019 without any basis in statute or regulations. Environmentalists counter that the DNR must react quickly to pollution and not wait for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules. But Bohren says the agency has to do things in the proper way so everyone has fair notice of what is considered a hazardous substance.

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she’s again tested positive for COVID-19. Moore, along with many of Wisconsin’s highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday’s inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony. She was wearing a mask. She says she was experiencing mild symptoms associated with the coronavirus and got tested late Wednesday. Moore previously tested positive in December 2020. In January 2021, she announced she was cleared to return to work after six days. Moore is vaccinated and said she is quarantining.

DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater

The state Department of Natural Resources has restarted efforts to set standards for bacteria in groundwater after conservatives on the agency's policy board killed the attempt in February. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the board on Wednesday authorized a public hearing and comment period on a new rule-making process to set groundwater standards for E. coli bacteria. DNR officials spent two-and-a-half years developing rules setting groundwater standards for E. coli, PFAS chemicals and other pollutants but the board scrapped the work in February. The board's conservative majority said then that they were concerned about the state getting ahead of federal regulators setting PFAS standards as well as the cost of compliance and killed the entire rules package.

Former Franciscan friar convicted of 1990s child sex abuse

Former Franciscan friar convicted of 1990s child sex abuse

A former Franciscan friar has been convicted of sexually abusing a grade school student during the 1990s at a Catholic school in Mississippi. A Leflore County jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before finding 62-year-old Paul West guilty of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust. West was accused of abusing a former student who is now 39. Circuit Judge Ashley Hines sentenced West to 30 years on the first count and 15 years on the second. As first reported by The Associated Press in 2019, two cousins accused West of repeated sexual abuse while they were students at St. Francis of Assisi School.

Madison mayor wants to spend $425K on PFAS filtration system

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to spend $425,000 to design a system to filter PFAS chemicals out of a city well. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the mayor said the system would be the first in Wisconsin designed to filter the so-called “forever chemicals” out of drinking water. Rhodes-Conway and Alderwoman Nasra Wehelie said they've drafted a resolution authorizing city water officials to contract with AECOM for up to $375,000 in design and engineering services for the system. The resolution includes another $50,000 for staff time. City officials say a no-bid contract is necessary in order to submit the project for state grants in October.

La Crosse council votes to remove Russian flag from airport

The La Crosse Common Council has voted to remove a Russian flag from the city's airport. The La Crosse Tribune reported the council voted Thursday to remove the flag in a show of support for Ukraine, which is fighting to blunt a Russian invasion. The council debated whether the move would amount to an insult to the Russian city of Dubna, a La Crosse sister city since 1990. But council member Larry Sleznikow, who proposed removing the flag, said he's not comfortable with flying a Russian flag when the country is attacking Ukrainian civilians. The council ultimately voted to remove the Russian flag, replace it with a Ukrainian flag and hang up a message expressing solidarity with Dubna.

Wisconsin crime labs' turnaround times slowed last year

Wisconsin crime labs' turnaround times slowed last year

A new report shows that Wisconsin's crime labs' testing turnaround times dipped across a number of disciplines last year. The state Justice Department released its annual report on crime lab performance Thursday. It shows that the average turnaround times for results from drug, DNA and toxicology tests took days and weeks longer in 2021 than in 2020. Turnaround times for firearms testing improved by almost 100 days, however. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick of jury trials that required testimony kept analysts out of their labs for much of 2021. But he says police are submitting fewer pieces of evidence for DNA testing, which bodes well for the labs going into 2022 and beyond. 

Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case

Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin are making their case at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature. It's the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state’s pot laws. The bill only got a hearing Wednesday after the Legislature had adjourned for the year, meaning the soonest it could be acted on is next year. Republican bill sponsor Sen. Mary Felzkowski says her goal was to start a conversation that will continue this year and result in the introduction of another bill next year.

Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias

Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two young sons to re-enroll after they voiced concerns that racism and inappropriate conduct at the school was not addressed. In a civil lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Craig and Kelly Robinson accuse University School of Milwaukee officials of terminating their 9- and 11-year-old sons' re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly. USM said in a statement that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with their complaints of inequity or discrimination. 

Watch Now: Related Video

These eight UNESCO approved destinations balance conservation with tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News