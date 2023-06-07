Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. June X, 2023l.

Editorial: Finally, funded

While it’s not final just yet, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance has voted to support funding for the new Science and Heath Sciences Building for UW-Eau Claire.

It’s about time.

The vote should have happened several years ago, and the delays will cost Wisconsin taxpayers. The $231.3 million needed to finish the project is far more than it needed to be, had legislators followed through and funded the second portion of the project more promptly.

Legislators previously allocated $110 million for the building, with the rest pending. No one can accuse the Legislature of being hasty in its second vote. What initially looked like something close to a 50-50 allocation ballooned, with the second part skyrocketing along with construction costs. The delays became an undeniably costly blunder by the Legislature.

Chancellor James Schmidt surely shares that frustration, though you didn’t heard that from him when the vote went through. He said he was “sincerely grateful” for the allocation. That’s good politics, and it’s probably also true. But you have to think there was a considerable measure of relief under the surface.

Phillips Hall is six decades old. It dates to a time when many of today’s approaches in science were in their infancy, if they existed at all. The scope of scientific progress in the past few decades is remarkable. It means what once was a perfectly usable facility doesn’t meet today’s needs.

Local legislators always supported the project, and they deserve credit for that. It didn’t matter which party they were from. Their actions were always favorable to the work that remained and, while it would have been nice if they could have carried their colleagues along, that’s not always the way politics works.

Work is scheduled to begin next year. It will mark a new beginning for the university’s science studies, one that is important for the school’s hopes for attracting students and outstanding educators.

When completed, the five-story building will feature a top-floor greenhouse and space for the university’s various science programs. That’s more important than it sounds. There’s a tendency to think of science as monolithic. After all, the classrooms that served us in our high school years were flexible enough to handle everything from chemistry to biology.

But the reality is that the deeper studies become the more specialized their approach must be. Space set up for a biochemistry class might not be the right place for a scanning electron microscope. Being able to design the spaces for their needs right from the start will clearly be to the department’s advantage.

UWEC isn’t the only area university celebrating. UW-Stout received funding in the vote for the Heritage Hall renovations. That was among the university’s top priorities, and near the top for the system as a whole.

The university said Heritage Hall’s renovations will allow UW-Stout to double the number of students who study in it. That’s significant. The university likes to point out that it is the only polytechnic university in Wisconsin’s system, and that creates opportunities and approaches that are unique to it.

A strong educational system is essential to a modern economy. Virtually every job has been altered, some beyond recognition, but technology’s advance. Staying ahead of that curve, or at least not too far behind, requires strong educational resources. This funding is a step in that direction for northwestern Wisconsin, and we’re glad to see it.

Even if it was later than hoped.

