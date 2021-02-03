Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

If the vast majority of senators from both political parties can agree with the governor on a solid package, then Speaker Robin Vos and his GOP colleagues in the Assembly should be able to agree, too.

Kenosha News. January 31, 2021.

Editorial: Assessing Gov. Evers at the midway point

Gov. Tony Evers and his administration passed a milestone at the start of the year — the halfway point in his four-year term as governor. Two words come to mind in assessing his term thus far — ineffectual and uninspiring.

Of course, part of ineffectualness is due to divided state government. The Democratic governor is up against a Republican-controlled Legislature. And Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former state Senate Majority Leader (now congressman) Scott Fitzgerald took a page out of the Mitch McConnell playbook that worked to block the governor’s agenda at every turn, including the gaveling in and out within minutes special legislative sessions called by the governor.

Evers has up until just recently been unable to forge compromise with Republicans. Just last week he was able to craft a COVID-relief bill with the Senate, only to see Vos and company in the Assembly delay the plan.