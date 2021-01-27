Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

But too much of the pandemic-ending medicine is sitting on ice and unused because of no-shows or confusion about how many doses should be delivered to whom. Public health officials shouldn’t waste time with idealistic protocols. Just get those doses into people’s arms as quickly as possible. Don’t obsess over whose arm it is.

State officials shouldn’t overthink this. Set a plan, but allow for plenty of wiggle room to encourage efficiency. The federal government just said anyone 65 and older should now be eligible — advice our state should take.

Wisconsin has been at or near the bottom of a dozen Midwestern states at administering the life-saving injections, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s frustrating and must improve.

Only about 3% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one of the two shots required for completing inoculation. Other states across the Midwest are doing better. So is the nation as a whole.

Part of the reason our state’s numbers are low, state officials say, is because more doses have to be set aside for a higher population of assisted living residents here. But anecdotally, local health officials say many doses are sitting in freezers rather than being distributed quickly.