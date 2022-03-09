Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Journal. March 5, 2022.

Editorial: Gableman hasn’t found a pea shooter, much less a smoking gun

Michael Gableman, the Inspector Clouseau of right-wing conspiracy politics in Wisconsin, is urging the Legislature “to take a very hard look” at decertifying the state’s presidential election.

Lawmakers should take a very hard pass instead, given how stale and tiring the endless rehashing of the 2020 vote has become, and given that legal experts across the political spectrum call Gableman’s suggestion impossible and unconstitutional.

Moreover, instead of “eliminating and dismantling” the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which Gableman sanctimoniously demands, the Legislature should eliminate and dismantle Gableman’s probe, which is wasting $676,000 of public money and likely more the longer his wild goose chase continues.

Careful election tallies, a recount, nonpartisan audit, independent review and — most important — our court system have found over and over again that President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes, without any widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome.

Gableman’s “interim report” on the last presidential election, released Tuesday, rehashes longstanding Republican suspicions about election irregularities while mostly ignoring why those inconsistencies occurred: because Wisconsin was in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century. Obviously, voting was going to be different with public health officials urging voters to avoid crowds — including at the polls — so they didn’t catch COVID-19, which has killed more than 12,000 and hospitalized 59,000 in Wisconsin.

That’s why 430 communities set up drop boxes for easy and safe voting outside municipal buildings. Gableman’s boss, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman to conduct this redundant review, supported drop boxes back when the election was approaching. But now that former President Donald Trump has lost his reelection bid and childishly won’t concede defeat, Vos isn’t saying if he still supports drop boxes, fearing a backlash from conservative conspiracists.

If Gableman is so certain that drop boxes violated Wisconsin law — even though state law is silent on them — maybe Gableman should subpoena Vos to testify at Gableman’s private strip-mall office in Brookfield, rather than threatening the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine with arrest. Vos could explain under oath why he backed them, and whether he favors them now.

Those mayors, by the way, have been willing to testify in public. They just won’t submit to Gableman’s questions behind closed doors, which Gableman doesn’t appear to have the legal power to require. That’s because he’s acting on behalf of the state Assembly, which must follow its own authority to subpoena witnesses to open hearings.

After Gableman’s nearly three-hour presentation last week before the Assembly Elections Committee, where he crowed about his thin findings, it’s clear why he’s not a fan of doing things out in public. His show was a dud.

Gableman claims the Elections Commission broke the law by allowing local clerks to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents without voting assistants present. But the commission — including Vos’ appointee, a former Republican lawmaker — permitted this unusual exemption because some nursing homes were restricting visitors during the pandemic. Commissioners also feared voting assistants might spread COVID-19 to elderly residents, who are the most vulnerable to the disease.

Gableman claimed every registered voter cast a ballot in some nursing homes, but his report didn’t back that up with documentation. The Elections Commission is skeptical of the claim. Videos that Gableman released of a few nursing home residents struggling to understand questions doesn’t prove much, either. He suggests those residents shouldn’t have voted because they were mentally unfit. But only a judge can determine that, under state law. And does he really think more than 20,000 such people voted — all of them for Biden — in a nefarious plot? Please.

Gableman claims Democratic-leaning cities such as Madison, Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Green Bay engaged in “election bribery” by taking money from a Facebook-funded group to help administer and encourage safe voting during the pandemic. But lots of rural communities that favored Republican candidates took the money, too. Why isn’t Gableman going after them? Politics, obviously.

A judge appointed by former GOP President George W. Bush refused to block the grants in 2020 because nothing in state law prohibited the donations. An appeals court agreed. The Wisconsin Supreme Court wouldn’t take a similar case.

So game over — but not for Gableman, according to him. Though he was supposed to wrap things up last fall, Gableman says his work is far from complete.

We sure hope he’s wrong about that, too.

At least Inspector Clouseau, thanks to Hollywood screenwriters, managed to bungle his way to recovering a rare and stolen diamond in one of those old “Pink Panther” movies. Gableman’s problem is that he’s plodding about for something that doesn’t exist — a grand conspiracy to steal the last election. His “interim report” should be his probe’s closing credits.

Racine Journal Times. March 4, 2022.

Editorial: COP youth program idea deserves fast track

Aproposal by the Community Oriented Policing unit of the Racine Police Department for a program to keep youths out of trouble got a warm reception last week from the city Finance & Personnel Department.

As well it should have.

Under the plan, the COP program would set up two programs, one to put youth to work in neighborhoods and a second that would create a volunteer infrastructure for young people who have had a brush with the law and must complete community service hours.

“I hear a lot of folks in the community asking for this kind of thing, so it’s fairly exciting,” was the reception from Alderman Natalia Taft, “I hope we get it.”

As outlined by Sgt. James Pettis, the city would seek to fund the programs by seeking a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Justice. The first program would pay $10 an hour to about 30 youths between the ages of 10 and 16 years to perform services like snow removal, leaf removal and lawn maintenance for neighbors in the Anthony Lane, Geneva Street, Villa Street and Mead Street neighborhoods.

The idea was the brainchild of Racine Police Officer Travis Brady who said he noticed an abundance of properties in his COP House neighborhood that needed some work and an abundance of youth who needed something to do.

“I think it’s important for these kids to give back in an equitable way and have opportunity to do that without having to go far when families lack transportation,” Brady said.

A little honest work for youths, some cash in their pockets and better maintained neighborhoods — that sounds like a winning formula to us.

We would urge to the city to put this good idea on a fast track.

