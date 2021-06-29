Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Racine Journal Times. June 28, 2021.
Editorial: Use tax windfall for water testing
In early 2020, in this space, we posed a question regarding perfluorinated chemicals or PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment: How much of those chemicals would you like in your glass of water?
We’re confident your answer was “none at all” then, and remains the same.
People in the Town of Campbell would love to give the same answer. But many of them have no choice.
In Campbell, with a population of fewer than 5,000 on French Island across the Mississippi River from La Crosse, there was no money to conduct water testing in 2020, when contamination from the nearby La Crosse Regional Airport was disclosed, and homeowners naturally wanted to know if PFAS had reached their wells.
The news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported, wasn’t good: Of 551 private drinking wells sampled to date, 538 have some trace of the “forever” chemicals. More than 130 have levels above state-recommended limits for drinking water.
For a town of Campbell’s size, the idea of having to switch to a municipal water system is daunting, to say the least. Estimates the town received for such a switch were $15 million to $20 million, and that was in the late ’90s.
“We’re very concerned, as a small town we’re only allowed to take on so much debt,” Town Chairman Josh Johnson told the Journal Sentinel. “Potentially the project might have to be done in sections, starting in the hardest-hit areas.”
In Peshtigo in Marinette County, at a Tyco Fire Products testing facility, firefighting foam was tested for years before the practice was ended in 2017. The contamination in Marinette County is so bad, it requires remediation and delivery of drinking water to multiple homeowners who can no longer safely consume the water from their wells. Some residents have relied on bottled water for years.
It’s not just a small-town problem, either: In Madison, elevated levels of PFAS were found in Lake Monona after they were used to fight an electrical transformer fire in 2019 in downtown Madison. The “forever chemicals” were found in 14 of 23 municipal wells in the state capital.
PFAS are used in clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foams. They were used, for example, on June 15 to help extinguish the massive blaze at the Chemtool chemical plant in Rockton, Ill., just a few miles south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border, the Associated Press reported. That is before the Rockton fire chief ordered Chemtool’s parent company to switch to a foam that doesn’t have PFAS.
Because PFAS accumulate in the body over long periods of time, it’s really hard to get rid of them. Studies have linked PFAS to reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney and immunological effects in laboratory animals, and have caused tumors and increased cholesterol levels.
It’s extremely difficult to remove them from the environment, and once they are released they travel through water with ease.
Which brings us to our elected officials in Madison.
Wisconsin is receiving $2.5 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported earlier this month that, thanks to “unprecedented” tax collections, the state will take in $4.4 billion more than previously estimated in general fund tax revenue by mid-2023.
Wisconsin has considerably more money than it was expecting.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature must agree to allocate some of that windfall to help Peshtigo, the Town of Campbell, Madison and other communities, large or small, deal with PFAS.
Because we’re sure our elected officials wouldn’t want forever chemicals in their drinking water, either.
———
Wisconsin State Journal. June 28, 2021.
Editorial: Meet the Wisconsin State Journal’s new editorial board
The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board just got bigger, better and more diverse.
For the first time in our news organization’s more than 180-year history, three community members are joining the board that shapes the State Journal’s opinions.
We’re excited to announce today that former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, Downtown Madison dynamo Susan Schmitz, and former police lieutenant and longtime youth football coach Wayne Strong have generously agreed to contribute their time and expertise to our mission.
Please join us in thanking them. These three proven leaders will serve one-year terms on our editorial board, participating in regular board meetings and helping us set our agenda.
The State Journal has long strived to be Madison and Wisconsin’s best friend and most constructive critic with its editorial voice. That won’t change with the addition of these three civic-minded professionals. But we do expect Geske, Strong and Schmitz to broaden our view and sharpen our focus as we encourage a better direction for our city and state.
Geske, Strong and Schmitz will be more than advisers to our editorial board. They will be full members, with the same say on our positions and calls to action as the four staff members who will remain on our board: president and publisher Christopher T. White, executive editor Jason Adrians, editorial page editor Scott Milfred, and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands.
All three community board members are Wisconsin natives. All three have excelled in their fields and persevered through challenges. All three have rich experiences and insights to draw from and offer.
Geske was only the second woman to join the state Supreme Court in 1993. She remembers coming out of law school in the mid-’70s when small communities in Wisconsin “weren’t really ready” for a female attorney. So she went to work in Milwaukee, representing poor clients in civil court and becoming chief staff attorney. That led to a circuit court appointment by Gov. Lee Dreyfus. A dozen years later, Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed her to the Supreme Court, and she subsequently won statewide election.
Geske has taught at Marquette Law School, including a recent class on counseling clients. She left the high court in 1998 to pursue her passion for peaceful resolution of disputes outside of the legal system in communities, prisons, the business world and politics.
Our editorial board endorsed Geske’s strong commitment to an independent judiciary in 2011, and we touted her call for more court transparency in 2012. After a high-court justice put his arms around the neck of a colleague during a heated argument in 2014, then-Gov. Scott Walker suggested to our editorial board that someone such as Geske help mediate the dispute. Before that, in 2002, Geske was picked to serve as Milwaukee County’s interim county executive in the wake of a pension scandal.
Geske has been a voice of reason that Wisconsinites across the political spectrum can trust. And she continues to help bridge differences today. Just last week in Milwaukee, she led a community discussion on race and the judicial system. Notably, she lives outside the Madison “bubble,” providing our board with more of a statewide view.
Geske has been a voice of reason that Wisconsinites across the political spectrum can trust. And she continues to help bridge differences today. Just last week in Milwaukee, she led a community discussion on race and the judicial system. Notably, she lives outside the Madison “bubble,” providing our board with more of a statewide view.
Strong has worked and volunteered for too many organizations and nonprofits to list. Now in retirement from the police force, he coordinates training in how to deescalate crisis situations for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Dane County, and he helps UW-Madison students earning certificates in legal studies find jobs.
Strong understands firsthand the tough job of policing and the professionalism of Madison’s department. He earned a Medal of Valor and Life Saving Award on the force. But he also recognizes the need for law enforcement to improve. He’ll help our editorial board speak with more authority and knowledge about the achievement gaps in schools, racial disparities in the criminal justice system, and violent crime.
Schmitz’s family in Madison dates back almost as far as our news organization. The State Journal traces its origins to 1839 — nine years before Wisconsin became a state. Schmitz can nearly match that. Her great-great-grandfather arrived in the area in 1854. And her great-grandfather opened a men’s clothing store — The Hub — on the Capitol Square in 1898. She and her family kept it going until 1991.
Then she ran her own clothing store at Hilldale Shopping Center in the 1990s. She counted Republicans including Gov. Thompson and Democrats such as U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold as loyal customers. Her profile and leadership in the business community only grew from there when she became executive director of Downtown Madison Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the health of the city’s core, retiring three years ago.
No one loves or is more enthusiastic about Downtown Madison than Schmitz. And nobody will try harder to make the central city a success in the wake of COVID-19, vandalism and looting that badly damaged the hospitality and retail industries, especially on State Street. In recent years, she’s advocated for a modern homeless shelter in Madison, and she’s raising money for a new state history museum. Our editorial board has endorsed both noble efforts and long admired her advocacy for small business owners.
We welcome Geske, Strong and Schmitz to our editorial board. We look forward to learning, collaborating and engaging with them to promote the public good.
BIOS
Janine Geske
Hometown: Cedarburg
Residence: Bayside
Family: Husband, Michael Hogan. Three grown children, one teenage granddaughter.
Education: Law degree, Marquette University. Bachelor of arts and masters in teaching, Beloit College.
Experience: Marquette University Board of Trustees. Former law professor and director of the law school’s restorative justice initiative. Teaches and practices restorative justice nationally and internationally. Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, 1993-1998. Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, 1981-1993. Interim Milwaukee County executive, 2002. Interim dean of Marquette Law School, 2002-2003. Previously served as chief staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee. Elementary and French teacher, Lake Zurich, Illinois. Has served on many state and community boards, committees and task forces.
Wayne Strong
Hometown: Racine
Residence: Madison
Family: Wife, Terri. Two adult children. Two grandchildren.
Education: Criminal justice degree, UW-Eau Claire
Experience: Critical incident training and partner coordinator, Dane County NAMI. Criminal justice field instructor and placement adviser at Center Law, Society and Justice, UW-Madison. Retired 24-year Madison police officer. Former director of workforce development at Urban League of Greater Madison, security guard at Overture Center and program associate for Evident Change. Chair of criminal justice program, Globe University. Former client services associate for UBS - Burish Group. Former Sheriff’s detention deputy for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Longtime member of S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Church. Co-director for Southside Raiders Youth Football & Cheerleading program. Columnist for Capital City Hues.
Susan Schmitz
Hometown: Madison
Residence: Madison
Family: Husband, Gary Peterson. Adult daughter. Adult adopted son. Seven step-grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in rhetorical studies, UW-Madison.
Experience: Former executive director, Downtown Madison Inc. Former clothing store owner. Advocate and fundraiser for civic causes, including a modern homeless shelter and state history museum. Served on boards for the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wisconsin Public Television, Downtown Madison Rotary and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Member of many community groups and committees.
Q&A
What issues and causes are you passionate about?
Janine Geske:
“Facilitating peaceful dialog among people who are at odds with each other -- whether it’s victim/offender, or whether it’s political disagreements, or whether it’s racial issues. ... Teaching kids, our public schools, choice and all the issues that come with that. ... The independence of the judiciary. I worry about what’s happening to our court system and whether it’s going to survive our Founder’s desire to have it as an independent branch.”
Wayne Strong:
“I’m passionate about reducing disparities in our criminal justice system. I am passionate about helping people who are in crisis. Especially since COVID hit, it’s gotten even worse now. So the need for mental health services is even more prevalent now than it ever has been in the past.”
Susan Schmitz:
“I am so passionate about Downtown Madison. Every great city anywhere in the world has a healthy core. You need that healthy core. That’s where people gather to talk politics, to enjoy events, to enjoy each other, to protest and everything else. This is where it all happens. I’m extremely passionate about our Downtown -- extremely -- and of course State Street because I came out of retail.”
Why did you agree to join the State Journal editorial board?
Geske: “I think I probably bring something different to the group.”
Strong: “I’m glad that the State Journal has decided that it’s important to expand its board, to reach out to communities that typically wouldn’t have a seat at the table. For me, being in that role, I’m going to be able to connect to people in the community who wouldn’t otherwise have that voice, who wouldn’t otherwise have that say.”
Schmitz: “I love the city. I have followed and really had respect for the Journal ever since I can remember, ever since I started reading it when I was in high school. And I just have so much respect for journalists, because journalists have so much power – they really do – with the word. They’ve got the word that they’re using. And you guys have always used it for good. I really respect all of the work that you have done over the years.”