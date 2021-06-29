Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wayne Strong:

“I’m passionate about reducing disparities in our criminal justice system. I am passionate about helping people who are in crisis. Especially since COVID hit, it’s gotten even worse now. So the need for mental health services is even more prevalent now than it ever has been in the past.”

Susan Schmitz:

“I am so passionate about Downtown Madison. Every great city anywhere in the world has a healthy core. You need that healthy core. That’s where people gather to talk politics, to enjoy events, to enjoy each other, to protest and everything else. This is where it all happens. I’m extremely passionate about our Downtown -- extremely -- and of course State Street because I came out of retail.”

Why did you agree to join the State Journal editorial board?

Geske: “I think I probably bring something different to the group.”

Strong: “I’m glad that the State Journal has decided that it’s important to expand its board, to reach out to communities that typically wouldn’t have a seat at the table. For me, being in that role, I’m going to be able to connect to people in the community who wouldn’t otherwise have that voice, who wouldn’t otherwise have that say.”