Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. October 25, 2022.

Editorial: Get out and vote

The beginning of early voting in Wisconsin means the finish line is in sight for this year’s midterm elections. The road to this point hasn’t been simple. The varying orders, rulings and views issued over the past several months are enough to cause confusion for anyone.

And it’s not over. Not yet. There are still some ongoing lawsuits focused on the elections. Here’s what we can say with confidence now.

Back in July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court prohibited counties from using ballot drop boxes unless they were located at the local election clerk’s office. That ruling also said only voters can return their ballots. But that latter issue does have an exception. A federal court found U.S. law does allow assistance in returning ballots for people who have disabilities.

People are also reading…

If you’re voting by absentee ballot, you’ll need to be careful to ensure everything is filled out properly, both by you and by any witnesses. Absentee ballots require the signature and address from a witness. If the address is not fully filled in, the ballot can be invalidated. While prior election guidance allowed clerks to fill in missing address information, a Wisconsin judge has ruled such steps are not allowed.

The address question remains in dispute. Two lawsuits currently seek to clarify how much of a witness’ address are required. The safest thing for voters to do, given the continuing arguments, is to make sure that whoever witnesses an absentee ballot gives their full address along with the signature. It may take another couple moments, but it will ensure your ballot can be counted.

It looks like absentee voting will be heavy again this year. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a quarter million ballots have been returned as of Tuesday. It’s a bit behind the 2020 figures, but we’re cautious about direct comparisons given that year’s massive pandemic disruptions.

If you still have questions (and we wouldn’t blame anyone for having them the way things have unfolded over the past several months), ask your local elections officials. We can run stories and articles about how all of this is playing out, but this is a case where you really want questions answered by an expert.

Whether you’re planning to vote by absentee ballot or in person, please vote. This is a civic duty unlike any other, and it’s something people should be extremely reluctant to skip.

It’s a mistake to take our form of government for granted. Yes, democratic governments are more common today than at any point in world history. But it takes little in the way of historical knowledge to see that some such governments have fallen in alarmingly rapid fashion.

The oft-cited example is the Weimar Republic in Germany, but that may not be the best example for today. At its height, the republic was a vibrant example of multi-party engagement. It had its critics — show us a government that doesn’t — but if you asked someone in 1928 to point to a democracy in danger it’s unlikely Germany would have topped the list.

What may be more instructive are the steps some nations have taken since the fall of Eastern European communism in 1989. The initial rush toward representative government was broadly successful, even with atavistic rulers ensconced in Belarus and a small handful of other states.

But the more recent rise of leaders who are less than committed to open debate and elections is a real concern. Several nations, including Poland and Hungary, have seen increasingly authoritarian leaders come to power. So have states with much deeper democratic roots, such as Turkey. Last week’s win by a far-right party in Italy raised eyebrows, even as new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterates a commitment to Europe.

Any system of government is only guaranteed so long as the people remain committed to it, and in the United States that means people who are engaged and active voters. Voting, put simply, enhances democracy.

So we urge you to cast your ballot in this election. There are important questions about who will lead our nation and our state, along with local initiatives that will shape the future of cities and schools. Take the time to become familiar with them. Be able to have an informed opinion.

And then go vote.

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual was suspected of “several weapons violations” in recent days. Law enforcement officers cordoned off a neighborhood Sunday afternoon where the suspect fled on foot. Officials say a deputy made contact with the suspect and fatally shot the individual about 3 p.m. Authorities did not say what prompted the deputy to use deadly force.

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year is giving a tearful opening statement as he defends himself at trial. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the Nov. 21 tragedy in Waukesha. He dismissed his attorneys days before his trial began earlier this month, electing to represent himself. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday. Brooks gave a rambling opening statement, urging jurors to see both sides of the story, but didn't offer any legal theories or outline who he would call to testify. He appeared to choke back tears throughout his remarks. When he finished, he bowed his head and cried.

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID'd as 2 adults, 4 children

Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won't help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He's representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state's jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he's convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks' trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he's a lot of things but he's not a murderer.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

