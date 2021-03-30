Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

On Jan. 10, in this space, we published an editorial: “Gov. Evers, where is the vaccine rollout plan?” As you can tell by the headline, we were critical of the pace of preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We would urge you to focus on this priority and take some time out from your ongoing feud with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, over COVID relief legislation … Right now, focus on the vaccine rollout and show us the plan,” we wrote.

We’re here today to say: Governor, we’re happy to see the progress that has been made.

Wisconsin ranks 16th nationwide in the percentage of people who have gotten at least one dose, at 27.2%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is ahead of the national average of 25.3%, the Associated Press reported. Wisconsin has also ranked near the top nationally in the efficiency of turning around vaccine once it is available for use.

As of Tuesday, nearly 73% of people over age 65 had received at least one dose and 15% of the state’s population age 16 and over were fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.