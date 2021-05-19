Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

There are several fundamental types you’ll see on our pages and in other newspapers. Critiques certainly have their place, but who wants to listen to someone who’s complaining all the time? If you’re going to criticize, try to offer a solution.

The more common type of editorial for us is an attempt to explain an issue and offer our position on it. That’s what this is. Those editorials aim to get readers to consider things in a different way than they have before. Sometimes it’s an obscure issue that needs to be the subject of more attention. Other times it’s a different take on a well-known subject. All of those editorials rely on reason and persuasion, not attacking.

Other editorials seek to praise people or groups for their actions. We did one a little while back about the end of the spring football season and why we’re proud of area students. They’re the opposite of a critical editorial and, in a lot of cases, they’re more fun to write.

Of course, there’s always the question of why we write editorials at all. It’s a fair question. Our answer comes down to the fact we believe it’s our responsibility to do so.