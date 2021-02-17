Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

The nine-member commission will submit maps to the Legislature in 2021, but the Legislature will be under no obligation to approve the maps or even consider them. The primary purpose of the work by the commission, we suspect, will be to provide a contrast to the maps the Legislature draws.

Last time around, Republicans drew maps behind closed doors with help from private law firms. The Legislature passed them, and Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed them into law.

In the 1st Congressional District, part of Rock County was sliced off but Janesville was kept as an appendage on the district’s west end to accommodate the incumbent, Republican Paul Ryan. At the same time, some of Waukesha County’s most conservative suburbs were added.

The redistricting process in 2011 sparked several lawsuits that cost the state millions of dollars. Different this time, however, is that the Democrats hold the governor’s office. Evers can veto whatever maps the Legislature passes, and the Republicans don’t have enough votes to overturn his vetoes.

Everybody expects the process to end up in the courts, where the work offered by the People’s Map Commission will almost certainly be touted by attorneys for the Democrats as an alternative to the lines proposed by the Republican-dominated Legislature.