Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

But, alas, the answers to what to do with the troubled body of water are not easy and come with a hefty price tag.

With decades of pollutants and sediment covering the lake bottom, the average water depth is just 2 feet. State regulators have determined that the dam regulates the lake’s water flow into the White River is longer is adequate to protect Burlington from the possibility of a catastrophic flood.

The state Department of Natural Resources has given the City of Burlington until 2025 to either upgrade the dam to meet safety standards, or dismantle the dam and allow Echo Lake to drain into the White River. The choice comes down to either investing millions of dollars in saving the lake, or allowing a longstanding community amenity to vanish into the history books.

Consultants are estimating that it would cost $2.5 million just to dredge the lake bottom and clear out the muck. Studies are still underway to determine if the dam could be modernized to meet state standards, and if so, how much that would cost.

And the meter is already running on consulting costs. City officials have agreed to pay Ayres Associates $11,533 — in addition to $13,500 already paid — to report on the feasibility of the alternative dam approach. The report is expected by November.