Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Who is he kidding? Lokken believes people and organizations would trust him? Not after what he pulled. Not after he refused to admit responsibility for years (he pleaded no contest), only to say he does when it directly supports his bid for release.

And then Lokken has the chutzpah to point out to the committee that he can live on “a solid financial plan” based around his pension and Social Security, both of which are immune to garnishment or seizure.

None of this strikes us as remorse or a genuine change of heart. Instead, it comes across as a cynical manipulation, a bid to escape the consequences of his actions yet again. Like we said, we can’t blame Lokken for asking. But we don’t have to accept his claims of contrition at face value.

Options like a geriatric release exist for a reason. There is a need for compassion within the judicial and penal systems. There are times when people show, by consistent actions over the course of their sentences, that they are not the same person as when they were convicted. Change is indeed possible. And, when it happens, compassion may be warranted.